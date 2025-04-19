Tamannaah Bhatia gives a sneak peek into her day off

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia enjoyed her day off with a stunning view outside her room.

The diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of a group of ducks outside her window. The ducks walking in the garden made for a soothing sight.

Sharing a sneak peek into her me time, Tamannaah wrote on social media, “You know it’s a Day offf when you see Ducks outside your room.”

Work-wise, Tamannaah recently graced the screen with Ashok Teja’s supernatural thriller, “Odela 2”, which was released on April 17.

‘Odela’ creator Sampath Nandi revealed that Tamannaah walked barefoot and turned a complete vegetarian while shooting for the sequel.

When asked how they arrived at Tamannaah’s look for the film, Nandi said, “Tamannaah plays a Naga sadhu, a character with mysterious energy. First, we tried three looks. Tamannaah is very fair and Naga saints are generally known to be in the sun. Therefore, their skin is tanned and their skin tone is different. No matter how many makeups we tried for Tamannaah, it was hard to get a realistic feel.”

“There are foreigners among Naga saints too and Tamannaah’s skin turns pink when she is in the sun. We thought we would arrive at her look without any makeup. I told this to designer Neeta Lulla and sent all the costumes that I had taken as references. She made a couple of designs. Finally, we got the look you see now. It took a lot of time to prepare this look. We took a lot of care for the look,” he added.

Nandi further disclosed that Tamannaah acted barefoot in the sun for “Odela 2”.

“She became a complete vegetarian. I think Tamannaah garu was able to do such a character because she was on a transitional journey. She performed this character effortlessly,” he disclosed.