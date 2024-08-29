Tamasha: Pakistani version of Bigg Boss and its contestants list

Islamabad: As excitement builds for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18, reality TV enthusiasts have another show to add to their watch list—Tamasha.

This Pakistani reality show, also known as Tamasha Ghar, is Pakistan’s take on the popular Big Brother format, originally developed by Endemol and Banijay. With its unique flavor and celebrity-filled house, Tamasha has quickly become a fan favorite since its debut in August 2022.

Everything About Tamasha Season 3

Hosted by the well-known actor Adnan Siddiqui, Tamasha has just launched its third season, airing daily at 10 PM on ARY Digital. Indians can watch all episodes on YouTube. The season premiered on August 3, bringing together 18 contestants from various walks of life from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Tamasha Season 3 Contestants List

The contestant lineup for Season 3 includes:

Anam Tanveer Malik Aqeel Arslan Khan Ayaz Samoo Dania Enwer Emaan Fatima Humna Naeem Junaid Akhtar Mahi Baloch Mani Liaqat Noman Habib Saima Baloch Sheharyar Shahid Wajeha Khan Agha Talal Mahnoor Pervaiz Zoyaa Khan Abdullah Ejaz

Eliminated Contestants

Currently in its fourth week, Tamasha has already seen four contestants getting eliminated from the house. They are — Agha Talal, Mahnoor Pervaiz, Zoyaa Khan, and Abdullah Ejaz.

With its gripping content and unpredictable twists, Tamasha is a must-watch for reality TV lovers. If you’re following the show, stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes scoops.