Tamil Nadu: After TVK win, AIADMK and DMK alliance talk floats

Political circles in Tamil Nadu were abuzz on Wednesday over reported “talks between bitter rivals,” the DMK and AIADMK– to stop the TVK from forming its maiden government in the state.

Reports of deliberations between the two Dravidian parties surfaced hours after the Congress party joined hands with TVK. However, both the AIADMK and the DMK camps declined to comment.

Earlier in the day, TVK chief Vijay called on the Governor to stake claim to form the government after getting support from the Congress, which also severed its ties with pre-poll ally the DMK.

The TVK has won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2 and CPI-M 2, VCK 2. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have got 1 seat each.

Also Read TVK Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu

Newly elected MLAs taken to Puducherry: AIADMK

The newly elected MLAs of the party have been taken to neighbouring Puducherry, the AIADMK said on Wednesday. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, speaking to PTI, said the party MLAs have been lodged in Puducherry.

However, he did not elaborate on the number of MLAs taken to Puducherry. Also, he did not specify the reasons for taking them to the union territory. The development comes amid TVK’s attempts to secure a majority in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Congress party, which has 5 MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK.