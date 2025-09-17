Tamil Nadu: Bus conductor refuses to let burqa-clad woman board, allows others in

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has cancelled the licenses of a private bus and its conductor after the latter refused to allow a Muslim woman to board the bus in the Tiruchendur district.

A video of an argument between the woman and the bus conductor has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incidetn occured in the Tiruchendur district. The woman was on her way to Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district. As she tried to get inside the bus,…

The burqa-clad woman was on her way to Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district. As she tried to get inside the bus, the conductor stopped her.

When she told him that she had a ticket for Kayalpattinam, he ignored her. The argument escalated after other passengers were let in.

“Why are you not letting us board the bus?” asks the person filming the video.

The conductor replies that the travel bus owner has instructed him not to let them inside. He also gives them the owner’s number.

The video became instantly viral, prompting the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to cancel the licenses of the private bus travel company, VVS Tours & Travels and the conductor.