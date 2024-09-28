Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors’

Ranipet: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of auto major Tata Motors here entailing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Besides the CM, senior DMK ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, chief secretary N Muruganandam, along Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors’ plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN.

“Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State,” Stalin said.

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.