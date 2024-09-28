Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors’

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2024 2:47 pm IST
MK stalin at Tata Motors
MK stalin at Tata Motors- IANS

Ranipet: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of auto major Tata Motors here entailing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Also Read
Tamil Nadu: 70-yr-old priest held for sexually assaulting minor inside temple

Besides the CM, senior DMK ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, chief secretary N Muruganandam, along Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors’ plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN.

“Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State,” Stalin said.

Tata Motors had in March signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for setting up the factory.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2024 2:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button