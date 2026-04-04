Tamil Nadu polls: VCK chief Thirumavalavan opts out of race

Chennai: VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced he will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, withdrawing from the race days after he nominated himself from Kattumannarkoil.

“I wanted to enter the Assembly, but I have now changed my mind to ensure the unity of the DMK alliance,” Thirumavalavan told reporters at a press briefing here.

Earlier, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder had announced his intention to fight from the Kattumannarkoil constituency, expressing an “inner calling” to serve in the Assembly. The Chidambaram MP confirmed on Saturday that he has now opted not to file his nomination for the Kattumannarkoil seat to counter narratives that he was anticipating a “hung assembly”.

His party has fielded Jothimani, the son of the late Dalit leader L Illayaperumal, in the constituency.

“As soon as I said I am going to contest, people started constructing various guesses — that I’m leaving the MP post for MLA to try for coalition governance and that I desire to become Deputy Chief Minister,” said Thirumavalavan, putting an end to all rumours.

He also addressed the controversy over denying seats to sitting MLAs. The VCK chief clarified that replacing three out of four legislators was a strategic move and not due to any “pro-DMK” stance.

“They are spreading very wrong slanders… those legislators had only ever echoed my own political views on the floor of the House,” he said, adding that there was no motive behind the decision other than his original desire to personally enter the fray.

The VCK chief characterised the 2026 Assembly general election as a critical battle, stating it is “not a regular general election” due to the “rising” influence of right-wing forces.

“The hands of the right-wing are rising. They are moving their pieces in a planned manner. For more than a year, the Sangh Parivar undertook every effort to weaken the Secular Progressive Alliance we are part of,” Thirumavalavan said.

He reiterated that he has stood firm without “yielding to any words of greed” or falling prey to provocations.

“I have undertaken great efforts in protecting the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance,” he added.

VCK is contesting eight seats within the DMK-led front.

Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.