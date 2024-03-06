Tamil Nadu: Sarath Kumar’s outfit to join hands with NDA for LS polls

Earlier, the GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress had joined the BJP-led NDA.

Published: 6th March 2024 7:36 pm IST
Tamil Nadu: Sarath Kumar's outfit to join hands with NDA for LS polls
R Sarath Kumar with BJP delegation of Union minister L Murugan, national secretary H Raja and party's TN in-charge, Arvind Menon at his Chennai residence on Wednesday. His actor wife Raadhika is also seen

Chennai: Actor R Sarath Kumar-led AISMK on Wednesday said it has completed alliance talks with the BJP and decided to ‘jointly’ work with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Founder of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), the former MLA said two rounds of talks have been held with the BJP.

In a statement, Sarath Kumar said a BJP delegation of Union minister L Murugan, National Secretary H Raja and the party’s TN in-charge, Arvind Menon met him on Tuesday.

His party had already authorised him to decide on matters relating to the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“To ensure a prosperous India, a good regime (at the Centre) again and uphold unity and to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, I have decided to jointly work with the BJP,” he said.

Further details in this connection will be announced later, he added.

