Tamil Nadu: Three lakh students apply for engineering course

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026) is a complete online process that includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2026 10:59 am IST
Telangana government issues orders reserving 85% of admissions in professional courses including bacherlors and masters.
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Chennai: Nearly three lakh students have enrolled for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu and the AICTE is yet to approve counselling dates.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026) is a complete online process that includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department said that as of June 3, a total of 2,95,080 students have registered for the engineering admissions.

Subhan Bakery

Due to the postponement of NEET after irregularities, the number of students enrolling for engineering admissions is expected to cross three lakh, which would be high compared to previous year. The official also said that the last date of enrollment would be on June 5.

However, sources from the DOTE said the counselling should start in the second week of July so that first year students will start their academic year from September 2026.

Engineering admissions in the state are conducted purely based on the Class 12 board exam marks.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th June 2026 10:59 am IST

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