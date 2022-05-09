Tamilisai extends greetings to Red Cross Volunteers

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended greetings to all Red Cross Volunteers and Red Cross Personnel in the State and all over the world on the occasion of World Red Cross Day and offered floral tributes to Henry Dunant, Founder of Red Cross on his birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor was interacting with the functionaries of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Telangana State unit and district units on the occasion of World Red Cross Day. The Governor appreciated the IRCS, TS branch, activities in promoting blood donations, ensuring regular blood transfusion to the Thalassemia patients and other service activities during the natural calamities and during other times of emergencies.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also called for the enrolment of more volunteers in Red Cross, Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross to prepare the torch bearers of the future service. The Red Cross State level and district units’ functionaries thanked the Governor for her initiatives and for mentoring and guiding them in their service activities from time to time in her capacity as the President of the IRCS State unit.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State branch chairperson Ajay Mishra, and other senior functionaries of the IRCS and the officers of the Raj Bhavan were present.