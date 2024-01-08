Tamilisai Soundararajan stresses infrastructure readiness to attract investors

Coimbatore: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasized the need for robust infrastructure alongside the aim to attract investors amid Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to media persons at Coimbatore Airport regarding the Global Investors Meet, the governor acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in establishing good relations with foreign countries, leading to increased investor interest in India.

Expressing concern over the lack of details regarding the outcomes of previous conferences, Governor Soundararajan highlighted the importance of transparency.

She asserted that investments hinge not only on state initiatives but also on faith in the country, involving the central government and PM Modi.

Addressing challenges in Tamil Nadu, including electricity tariff hikes, transport union strikes, and incomplete infrastructure projects, the Governor criticized the state government’s handling of development initiatives.

She urged a more comprehensive and responsible approach, emphasizing that incomplete projects negatively impact the citizens.

Commenting on a tragic incident involving a leopard attack in Gudalur, similar to Tirupati, Governor Soundararajan called for heightened vigilance by the forest department and humane measures for animal protection.

Speaking regarding the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony on January 22, she urged against politicizing invitations and emphasized the collective responsibility in realizing the dream of visiting the temple.

“Everyone is going to visit the Ram temple that everyone has been dreaming of, and everyone has a role in it. Those who received an invite to visit, don’t make the invitation political,” Governor Soundararajan said.

Addressing the Sabarimala issue, Governor Soundararajan expressed regret, highlighting concerns over secularism and the Kerala government’s approach towards the Hindu religion.

She criticized the lack of provision for devotees and called for a better understanding of the challenges posed by natural elements.

“Sabarimala issue was regrettable. The government thinks that if facilities are not provided, the number of devotees will decrease, but as Ayyappa devotees will come in large numbers,” she said.