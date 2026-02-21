Tandur counting case: Anticipatory bail to BRS’ Pilot Rohith Reddy, 8 others

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 20, granted anticipatory bail to BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and eight others in connection with an alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the recent municipal elections.

Justice K Sujana allowed the criminal petition filed by the nine accused, observing that the complaint, in the circumstances presented, was not maintainable in law. The court also noted that the witnesses cited in the case were public servants and that custodial interrogation of the petitioners was not shown to be absolutely necessary at this stage.

Case filed on Feb 13, 2026

The case was registered at the Tandur Town Police Station in Vikarabad district after Rohith Reddy and the others allegedly forced their way into the counting centre on February 13, 2026, while votes for the Tandur municipal elections were being counted.

According to the prosecution, the accused entered the counting hall in violation of instructions issued by police personnel deployed at the venue.

A crime was registered at the Vikarabad Town Police Station, naming Rohith Reddy as Accused No.1. The offences invoked against the petitioners were under Sections 223, 132, 126(2) read with 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction in connection with the election process.

Court directs petitioners to surrender within 2 weeks

While granting anticipatory bail, the court directed the petitioners to surrender before the Station House Officer of Tandur Town Police Station within two weeks.

They are to be released on bail upon executing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each with two sureties for a like sum.

The court further directed the petitioners to comply with conditions stipulated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and to cooperate with the investigating officer.

They have been instructed to appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 9 am and 5 pm for eight weeks or until the filing of the chargesheet, whichever is earlier, and thereafter as required.