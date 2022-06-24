Tapan Deka to be new IB chief, RAW chief Goel gets year’s extension

New Delhi: IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed the new chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) while Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel got one year’s extension of tenure.

A 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer and an expert on northeast affairs, Deka currently heads the IB’s operations desk and has been tracking terrorists and religious radicalisation for the past two decades.

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, as Director Intelligence Bureau vice Arvinda Kumar IPS, upon completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022 for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a notification from Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

RAW chief Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, got a second extension for one year.

“The appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing for a period of one year beyond his present tenure i.e. up to 30.06.2023,” said the notification.