Mumbai: A shocking update has emerged from the entertainment world. One of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to the latest update by Filmfare, the duo has quietly parted ways after making headlines for their romance over the past year.

Neither Tara nor Veer has reacted to the breakup rumours yet. However, the news has already taken over the internet, leaving fans and netizens surprised by the sudden development.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya’s relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025. Speculation around their relationship gained momentum after the two were frequently spotted together during private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social-media interactions and public appearances further fuelled buzz, confirming what fans had long suspected.

While the reason behind the reported split remains unknown, the news has certainly come as a shock to many who followed the couple closely.

AP Dhillon–Tara Sutaria Concert Controversy

The couple had also found themselves at the centre of controversy in late December 2025 following a concert in Mumbai. On December 26, Tara Sutaria joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his show to perform their track Thodi Si Daaru.

Viral videos from the event sparked chatter after clips showed AP Dhillon hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek, while another video appeared to show Veer Pahariya looking visibly uncomfortable in the audience, fuelling speculation of tension within the couple.

Soon after, Tara Sutaria broke her silence and alleged that a paid negative PR campaign was being run to malign her image. She shared screenshots of an alleged PR agency document that included suggested captions and talking points, reportedly offering influencers around Rs 6,000 to post derogatory content about her and AP Dhillon.

Both Tara and Veer dismissed the viral clips as “cleverly edited,” with Veer clarifying that the footage of him looking upset was from a different moment during the concert.

Social media influencer Orry also came out in their support by sharing real-time videos showing Veer cheering for Tara, while AP Dhillon chose to stay away from the controversy, highlighting only their professional collaboration.