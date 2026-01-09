Mumbai: Ever since reports of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s breakup began doing the rounds on social media, the internet has been buzzing with one big question, what really went wrong? While neither Tara nor Veer has reacted to the rumours yet, speculation has taken over social media, with fans busy connecting dots and spinning theories.

Adding fuel to the fire is singer AP Dhillon, whose name has been trending heavily online amid the breakup chatter. Netizens are linking the split to a recent controversy from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where the singer hugged Tara and kissed her on the cheek during their on-stage performance.

Though the actress had earlier slammed negativity surrounding the incident, the timing of the reported breakup has sent social media into overdrive.

From viral tweets to heated debates on X (formerly Twitter), users are questioning whether the concert moment triggered pressure that ultimately led to the relationship’s end. As one post read, “Rumours grew, pressure built, and the relationship collapsed.”

AP Dhillon–Tara Sutaria Concert Controversy

The couple had also found themselves at the centre of controversy in late December 2025 following a concert in Mumbai. On December 26, Tara Sutaria joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his show to perform their track Thodi Si Daaru.

Viral videos from the event sparked chatter after clips showed AP Dhillon hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek, while another video appeared to show Veer Pahariya looking visibly uncomfortable in the audience, fuelling speculation of tension within the couple.

Both Tara and Veer dismissed the viral clips as “cleverly edited,” with Veer clarifying that the footage of him looking upset was from a different moment during the concert.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the full video of her performance. In her caption, she wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together P.S – False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya also commented, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru (laughing emojis) Jokers.”

Whether it’s coincidence or cause, the internet has already delivered its verdict and AP Dhillon is right at the centre of the storm.