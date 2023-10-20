Targeting civilians in Gaza ‘heinous crime’, Saudi crown prince tells UK PM

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has strongly condemned the targeting of civilians in Gaza, stating it as a “heinous crime,” the Suadi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The remarks was made during a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Riyadh on October 19, in which they discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.

Crown Prince emphasised the need to work toward safeguarding the lives of civilians in Gaza

He also stressed the significance of establishing conditions for the return of stability and peace, ensuring the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights are obtained.

Later, Downing Street office said, “Sunak encouraged the crown prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

“The Prime Minister and crown prince agreed on the pressing need for humanitarian access into Gaza to provide vital water, food and medicine,” it said.

Taking to X, Sunak wrote, “I’ve landed in Saudi Arabia. As an international community, we must not let Hamas’ terror attack become a catalyst for a terrible humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“We will work together to ensure regional stability and prevent a dangerous escalation,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Sunak visited Tel Aviv to show his solidarity with Britain’s close ally in the Middle East.