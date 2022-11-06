Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th November 2022 7:52 pm IST
Tata Motors to raise $1 bn for its passenger EV business

Chennai: Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday said it will be increasing the prices of its passenger vehicles effective from November 7.

The passenger car segment is logging good monthly growth for the industry players.

While Tata Motors did not specify the model wise price hike, it said the weighted average increase will be 0.9 percent depending on the variant and the model.

Also Read
Ex-Tata Steel MD Jamshed Irani passes away

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button