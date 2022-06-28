Tata Motors to increase CV prices from July 1

Chennai: Come July 1, commercial vehicles of Tata Motors Ltd will turn costly as the company announced a price hike on Tuesday.

According to Tata Motors from July 1, onwards there will be a price hike of 1.5-2.5 percent of its commercial vehicles.

The percentage of hike will depend upon the individual model and variant.

“While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike,” the company said.