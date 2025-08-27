Hyderabad: Taylor Swift, one of the most famous singers in the world, surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” along with beautiful photos from a garden proposal. Fans around the world were very excited and emotional after seeing the post.

The main highlight of the engagement was Taylor’s ring. It was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The ring has an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, which is very rare and special because it was cut by hand many years ago. The diamond is set in yellow gold with small engravings, giving it a vintage and royal look. Experts say the diamond is around 8–10 carats, with top quality and clarity.

The Price of the Ring

Jewelry experts have given different price estimates. Some say the ring costs around Rs. 4.4 crores ($550,000). Because of its design, history, and rarity, it is now one of the most expensive and most talked-about celebrity rings in the world.

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift with a vintage-inspired 8-carat diamond ring valued at $550,000.



Some more details on this exquisite rock!



Design: co-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Travis Kelce

Style: Old mine brilliant-cut pic.twitter.com/ipX78VOii7 — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) August 26, 2025

Taylor and Travis started dating in 2023, and their love story soon became popular worldwide. Taylor was often seen at his football games, and Travis supported her during her concerts. Now, with this engagement, their story has reached a new and happy chapter, and fans cannot wait to see what comes next.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the biggest concert tour in history. It started in 2023 and took fans through all the stages of her music career. Every show was sold out, with millions of fans filling stadiums around the world. The tour made more than $1 billion, which is a record for any artist. Because of the huge success of the tour, along with her music catalog and other earnings, Taylor’s net worth has grown to about $1.6 billion (Rs. 13,300 crore). This has made her the richest female musician in the world.