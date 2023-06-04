TDP, BJP to form alliance against BRS in Telangana?

The speculations arose after Naidu met Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Saturday.

TDP will leave Jagan struggling in 2024 polls: C Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

The chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the leader of the Telugu Desam Party Chandrababu Naidu met Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday in Delhi to reportedly discuss an alliance before the general election next year and the Telangana Assembly poll later this year.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes. Naidu also reportedly met BJP president JP Nadda during his visit.

The TDP joined the NDA in 2014 but left the coalition in March 2018 ahead of the 2019 elections over the issue of Andhra Pradesh’s special status.

However, both parties unified following the most recent municipal elections in Port Blair. PM Modi paid tribute to NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years in his radio program Mann ki Baat.

TDP was also one of the three opposition parties that accepted the invitation to the inauguration of the new Parliament house by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, amid opposition protest that the President do it instead.

According to sources from within the TDP, the party is on track to rejoin the NDA for the 2024 General Assembly elections. However, for Telangana, it is unlikely that an alliance will be formed between the two.

