TDP has no right to speak about women’s safety: Minister Roja

Amaravati: Asserting that the Andhra Pradesh state government has women welfare high on priority list, Tourism Minister RK Roja said that the opposition has no moral right to speak on women safety.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the minister stated that TDP leaders under the guidance of N Chandrababu Naidu are trying to create chaos over every issue to gain political mileage. “The opposition, unable to digest the good governance, is resorting to cheap politics to defame chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Action will be taken against those leaders who make abusive remarks on the Chief Minister and his wife,” she said.

“Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t even know how to console a woman victim without publicising or politicising the incident. He even went overboard by attacking the chairperson of the women’s commission,” Roja stated. She slammed Naidu for using abusive language against the chief minister and questioned him on why he didn’t protest or hold rallies when TDP leader Vinod Jain sexually assaulted a minor.

The minister said that for the last three years, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for women empowerment and reminded that 75 percent of the welfare schemes are being provided to women beneficiaries bettering their lives. Reiterating that women were betrayed and their welfare was deeply neglected by the previous government, she said that TDP leaders have no right to speak on women’s welfare or their safety.