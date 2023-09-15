TDP launches website to counter AP govt ‘misinformation’ on skills development case

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unveiled a new website, apskilldevelopmenttruth.com, aimed at providing “accurate information” about the Skill Development Corporation projects.

The Skills Development Corporation assumes significance as TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was recently arrested for his alleged involvement into a ‘scam’ in the corporation.

Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, state president of the TDP, officially launched the website on Friday.

Mr. Atchen Naidu explained that the website offers comprehensive details about the actions taken by Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure as the chief minister to secure a prosperous future for the youth. “It aims to demonstrate how Chandrababu meticulously designed the project to elevate the prospects of the youth,” he added.

Moreover, the website presents comprehensive information countering the “state government’s misinformation campaign” regarding the project.

Highlighting the TDP’s commitment to debunking corruption allegations associated with this project, Atchen Naidu said it is important to clear the name of Chandrababu Naidu’s calibre, who has consistently upheld ethical standards in his leadership.

“The website is intended to present these facts, supported by substantial evidence, to the public,” he said.