TDP leaders attack doctors at government hospital in AP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders attacked doctors at the Kadiri Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Wednesday, August 27.

The incident, which occurred in the Sri Sathya Sai district, was caught on CCTV cameras and has now gone viral. The attack stemmed from a commotion at a shop in Kutagulla village, Kadiri mandal. An injured person was shifted to the government hospital for treatment.

A group of TDP leaders barged into the hospital to attack the victim again. However, when the doctors tried to intervene, they were physically assaulted. The incident prompted the doctors to protest and boycott their duties.

The incident, which occurred in the Sri Sathya Sai district, was caught on CCTV cameras and has now gone viral.

They sought strict action against those responsible and said that such incidents cannot be tolerated in a place meant for healing and service.

The hospital management and locals in the Kadiri mandal urged authorities to ensure safety of the doctors stressing that political hooliganism inside hospitals should be dealt with firmly.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kadiri Town police said, “The incident occurred at the Kutagulla village on Wednesday. A man was attacked at a shop. The incident spilt over to the hospital. Three cases have been registered under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Section 173 of BNSS states, “Every information relating to the commission of a cognizable offence, irrespective of the area where the offence is committed, may be given orally or by electronic communication to an officer in charge of a police station.”

