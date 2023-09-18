TDP MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

The TDP MPs also said that the central government should take note of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2023 12:01 pm IST
Screen Grab

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament premises near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP MPs raised slogans and called Naidu’s arrest illegal. They said he was being kept in prison without any evidence.

The TDP MPs also said that the central government should take note of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
All-party meet: TDP raises issue of Naidu’s arrest amid protest by YSR Cong

The TDP supremo was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID last week in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

A court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Naidu is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Condemning his ‘illegal’ arrest, the TDP cadres have been staging protests across Andhra Pradesh for the last six days.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2023 12:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button