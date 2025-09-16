TDP will fight until Bharat Ratna is conferred on NTR, says AP CM

The TDP supremo asserted that the fight will go on until NTR receives the Bharat Ratna and added that NTR and TDP are historic, observing that his aspirations will remain forever.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2025 11:38 pm IST
Andhra govt announces India's first Quantum reference facility at Amaravati
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: X.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party will fight until Bharat Ratna (posthumously) is conferred on NT Rama Rao, who founded TDP.

NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was a legendary actor and former chief minister, who founded TDP in 1982. He passed away in 1996.

“Whether today, tomorrow or day after tomorrow, NTR will definitely get Bharat Ratna (award) and we will fight for it,” said Naidu, addressing a book launch programme.

MS Teachers

The TDP supremo asserted that the fight will go on until NTR receives the Bharat Ratna and added that NTR and TDP are historic, observing that his aspirations will remain forever.

Naidu recalled that NTR was the only politician who called society as the temple and people as Gods.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2025 11:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button