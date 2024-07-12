Teacher of Quranic language Izzath Uroosa offers online classes to learn Arabic grammar free of cost

Hyderabad: Izzath Uroosa, an Arabic instructor and author of Learning Arabic Language of the Quran, published by Darussalam, Riyadh, is organising online Arabic grammar classes free of charge beginning this Saturday.

According to press note, these classes, designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of Arabic grammar, will be conducted every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon via Zoom.

Uroosa brings over 30 years of teaching experience to her students. Her journey in Arabic grammar began in Saudi Arabia and was further formalised with her post-graduation from the Centre for English and Foreign Languages, now known as the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

The course, which will use the book Learning Arabic Language of the Quran as course material, will delve into the core aspects of Arabic grammar, using examples exclusively from the Quran to illustrate key concepts. This method not only aids in understanding grammatical rules but is also aimed to enrich students’ understanding of the Quran.

The online classes offer an opportunity for learners to understand the Quran, even if they are women, men, homemakers, students or professionals. They can join the classes from their homes or places of work.

The link to join classes is:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84501300287?pwd=emk0clNRSm1aMVdGNFV5S0FOcmROZz09

