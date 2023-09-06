Teacher’s Day: MS hosts grand celebration, 25 teachers selected for Umrah

Hyderabad: The MS Education Academy held a magnificent Teacher’s Day celebration at the Metro Convention in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the teachers, Chairman, MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan expressed heartfelt sentiments about the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of communities.

He acknowledged that teachers and parents are instrumental in moulding individuals into responsible and compassionate human beings. The hard work and sacrifices of teachers, he underlined, lay the foundation for prosperous and developed societies.

Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan also highlighted the significant place teachers hold in Islam, underscoring the saying that the fate of those who honour and respect their teachers remains upright.

The MS Education Academy, renowned across the country, has become an exemplary institution by initiating various incentives for its teachers every year on Teachers’ Day.

This year’s celebration saw the participation of approximately 2,000 MS teachers, including non-teaching staff.

Continuing its tradition, MS announced that it would send 25 teachers, along with their spouses, for Umrah this year. The heartwarming announcement of names of teachers selected through a draw brought tears of joy to the eyes of the teachers and moved both the audience and guests present at the ceremony.

The event also included the recognition of outstanding educators. Ms. Sana, Muhammad Abdul Baseer, and Dr. Ateeq Ahmed received awards for their exceptional contributions.

Ten teachers were honored for their excellence in English calligraphy, while four teachers were presented with the IMO (International Mathematics Olympiad) award for their outstanding achievements.

Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan urged everyone to be mindful of the excessive use of mobile phones, accenting that they can be a significant distraction and waste precious time.

Dr. Mohammad Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director, delivered a thought-provoking speech, highlighting that the future of communities relies on the capabilities, performance, and dedication of teachers.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ghouseuddin, and a blood donation camp was organized as part of the festivities.