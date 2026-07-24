Tech-driven policing key to combating cybercrime: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP C V Anand on Thursday, July 23, stressed that the state police must stay ahead in technology to effectively combat the growing threat of cybercrime.

He directed officers of all police units to improve the state’s performance across all cyber security parameters prescribed by the central government and strive to secure a top position in the national rankings, an official release said.

The DGP reviewed the implementation of Cyber Security initiatives, e-Zero FIR and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) through a video conference attended by officers from all police units.

During the review, the DGP said that the Prime Minister’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform regularly monitors the progress of key projects and governance initiatives across the country.

He noted that the Centre has also expressed serious concern over the increasing number of cyber frauds, particularly “digital arrest” scams.

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Anand said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs periodically reviews the cyber security preparedness of states.

The national ranking is based on nine Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and Telangana Police should ensure effective implementation across all these parameters to significantly improve its standing, he said.

The DGP observed that the implementation of e-Zero FIR in the state is yet to reach its full potential and instructed officers to ensure its effective rollout.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of T-SPARK and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB), which resulted in the registration of nearly 20 e-Zero FIRs within just two days.

Reviewing Telangana’s current national performance, the DGP noted that the state is currently ranked 13th in e-Zero FIR implementation, 18th in Money Restoration with a recovery rate of 46.6 per cent, 15th in Cyber Security parameters, and eighth in Capacity Building.

He further directed officers to strengthen Capacity Building and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to enhance cyber awareness among the public.

Stressing the importance of technology-driven investigations, he instructed all officers to make effective use of the CCTNS for cybercrime investigation and policing, the release added.