Tech-driven system to be introduced at Vidhana Soudha: Karnataka Speaker

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader

Bengaluru: Following the incident of an imposter gaining entry to the Assembly hall during the session last week, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday said a new technology-driven system will be introduced to beef up security at Vidhana Soudha, the High Court and Raj Bhavan.

He made this suo motu announcement from the Chair, during the Assembly proceedings today.

Pointing out that on July 7, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was presenting the Budget, a man named Thipperudrappa managed to enter the Assembly hall claiming to be the Molakalmuru MLA, Khader said,

“Preliminary inquiry by the Assembly marshalls revealed that the person is 76-year-old, hailing from Chitradurga.”

He has been handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police, who have arrested him, he said, and the police department has been asked to take action as per law.

Stating that this must be “God’s warning” to all members and officials, the Speaker requested all lawmakers and reporters to cooperate with security personnel.

“I have held discussions and it has been decided to introduce a new security system incorporating technology for the region comprising Vidhana Soudha, the High Court and the Governor’s office,” he said, without elaborating about the system.

On Monday, security was beefed up at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, where security personnel were seen thoroughly checking the credentials of people and also their belongings, before letting them in.

Earlier in the day, Khader himself inspected the existing security setup and protocols at Vidhana Soudha.

