Techie from Karimnagar killed in road accident in Madinah

Saddamullah got married a year and half ago and is survived by his 26-year-old wife and a 6-month-old baby boy

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Published: 26th November 2023 5:16 pm IST
Syed Saddamullah, 34, a software engineer at TCS in Riyadh was killed in the road mishap while returning to Riyadh from Madinah on Saturday

Jeddah: A pall of gloom descended upon the Karimnagar NRI community in Saudi capital Riyadh following the death of one of its young compatriots in a fatal road mishap.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A software engineer from Karimnagar was killed and three others were injured in a road mishap near to Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Syed Saddamullah, 34, a software engineer at TCS in Riyadh was killed in the road mishap while returning to Riyadh from Madinah following prayers at Prophet Mosque and Umrah in Makkah.

A native of Karimnagar town’s Karkhana Gadda, he was travelling in a vehicle that overturned near Al Hinakiyah village on Riyadh road, nearly 120 km away from Madinah city.

MS Education Academy

He, along with other three youths, all hailing from Karimnagar town and living in Riyadh, were in the vehicle, according to sources.

Saddamullah got married a year and half ago and is survived by his 26-year-old wife and a 6-month-old baby boy.

The grief-stricken wife, who is living in Karimnagar, is desperate and insists on seeing the face of her husband on video call. However the deceased was disfigured due to the injuries caused by the accident, they added.

The other three injured are out of danger and currently under treatment.

Tags
Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Published: 26th November 2023 5:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button