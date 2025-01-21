Techie held with MDMA drug worth Rs 21 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A software engineer was arrested by Telangana excise department on Monday, January 20 for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 21.6 lakh into Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Harjot Singh, 35, a software engineer in Hyderabad. The excise officials apprehended him while he was heading to Hyderabad from Pune and seized MDMA drug from him. “Singh is a native of Jammu and Kashmir working in Hyderabad. He took to drug peddling as he found it difficult to meet his expenses,” said a release from the excise department.

The accused has been produced before court. On January 18, a man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested in Hyderabad while smuggling 62 kg ganja to Maharastra. He was arrested while waiting for a taxi at the Nalgonda x roads.