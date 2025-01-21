Techie held with MDMA drug worth Rs 21 lakh in Hyderabad

The excise officials apprehended him while he was heading to Hyderabad from Pune and seized MDMA drug from him.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st January 2025 11:20 am IST
Techie held with MDMA drug worth Rs 21 lakh in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A software engineer was arrested by Telangana excise department on Monday, January 20 for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 21.6 lakh into Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Harjot Singh, 35, a software engineer in Hyderabad. The excise officials apprehended him while he was heading to Hyderabad from Pune and seized MDMA drug from him. “Singh is a native of Jammu and Kashmir working in Hyderabad. He took to drug peddling as he found it difficult to meet his expenses,” said a release from the excise department.

The accused has been produced before court. On January 18, a man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested in Hyderabad while smuggling 62 kg ganja to Maharastra. He was arrested while waiting for a taxi at the Nalgonda x roads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st January 2025 11:20 am IST

