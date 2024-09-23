Techie Riyazuddin forced to work as Swiggy delivery agent due to layoff

A software engineer, Riyazuddin A, who was laid off by a company, worked as a Swiggy delivery agent to meet his financial expenses.

In his LinkedIn post titled, “A Journey of Resilience: My Farewell to Swiggy,” he thanked the food aggregator.

Techie to Swiggy delivery agent

In the post, he wrote, “A few months ago, life took an unexpected turn when I was laid off from my job.”

“I found myself in a difficult financial position. During that time, I made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet my financial needs,” he added.

Recalling the days when he worked as a Swiggy delivery partner in Chennai, he wrote, “I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries. Each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings; it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink.”

“It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day. But those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger,” he further said.

Joined a new company

The techie, proficient in Python, also announced his joining a new company. He wrote, “Today, I’m incredibly grateful to announce that I’ve started a new chapter with a new company. While I’m excited about this fresh start, I want to take a moment to bid a proper farewell to my time with Swiggy. I owe a lot to those tough, heartfelt memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most.”

Replying to the post, Swiggy wrote, “What an inspiring story, Riyazuddin! We’re grateful to have been part of your journey and are proud of the strength, persistence, and resilience you’ve shown. Wishing you all the success in your new chapter – onwards and upwards, indeed!”