TechnipFMC to set up global delivery centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TechnipFMC, a French American Oil will be investing over Rs 1250 crore to set up its software global delivery centre and precision engineering manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

TechnipFMC is a technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries which delivers fully integrated projects, products and services.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, made an announcement stating that the facility will be creating 2500 jobs in engineering and 1000 jobs in the manufacturing facility.

“The investment of over $150M (Rs. 1,250 Crores) with an export value of $650M (Rs. 5,400 Crores), is a major boost to Hyderabad and a testimony to the city’s potential,” he added.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to the US currently meetings professionals from various established fields to draw investment for the state.

Additionally, Alliantgroup is going to rev up the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector of Hyderabad with potential employment opportunities for 9,000 people.