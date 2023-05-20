TechnipFMC to set up global delivery centre in Hyderabad

KTR, on Saturday, made an announcement stating that the facility will be creating 2500 jobs in engineering and 1000 jobs in the manufacturing facility.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 12:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: TechnipFMC to set up software global delivery centre worth Rs 1250 cr
TechnipFMC representatives with Telangana IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: TechnipFMC, a French American Oil will be investing over Rs 1250 crore to set up its software global delivery centre and precision engineering manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

TechnipFMC is a technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries which delivers fully integrated projects, products and services.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Alliantgroup to create 9000 jobs in BFSI sector

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, made an announcement stating that the facility will be creating 2500 jobs in engineering and 1000 jobs in the manufacturing facility.

MS Education Academy

“The investment of over $150M (Rs. 1,250 Crores) with an export value of $650M (Rs. 5,400 Crores), is a major boost to Hyderabad and a testimony to the city’s potential,” he added.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to the US currently meetings professionals from various established fields to draw investment for the state.

Additionally, Alliantgroup is going to rev up the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector of Hyderabad with potential employment opportunities for 9,000 people.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2023 12:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button