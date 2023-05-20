Hyderabad: Alliantgroup to create 9000 jobs in BFSI sector

Hyderabad: Alliantgroup is going to rev up the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector of Hyderabad with potential employment opportunities for 9,000 people.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao announced on Saturday that AlliantGroup, a powerhouse in consulting and financial services setup in Hyderabad will be a huge boost to the Telangana and India BFSI sector.

A warm welcome, with garlands and Indian classical music, was presented to KTR at the Headquarters of AlliantGroup in Houston.

What a lovely welcome at Alliant Headquarters today at Houston!!



Many thanks @Dhavaljadav02 for the grand reception and hospitality 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H8OAhJEfXo — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 20, 2023

Following the meeting, KTR tweeted, “Met with the very dynamic and exuberant Dhaval Jadav, CEO of Alliant in Houston today, who shared great news after our discussion.”

A huge boost to the Telangana/India BFSI sector!



Met with the very dynamic & exuberant @Dhavaljadav02 CEO of Alliant in Houston today who shared a great news after our discussion@AlliantGroup, a powerhouse in consulting and financial services, is going to rev up BFSI sector of… pic.twitter.com/rJmUFKhywl — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 20, 2023

“Great opportunity for youth in the areas of Tax, Accounting, Audit Services and core IT technologies as well. Alliant’s decision once again exemplifies the unwavering trust and confidence that the BFSI industry has placed in the city,” he added.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to the US currently meetings professionals from various established fields to draw investment for the state.

On Friday, KTR showcased the spectacular growth of the aerospace sector and private sector defence investments in Telangana in the past nine years making Hyderabad the best place to invest.

Also, on Friday, ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for the Travel and Hospitality, Fintech, and Retail sectors in Hyderabad.