Teen stabbed to death outside England’s West Midlands mosque

Police said the incident was not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 3:28 pm IST
Police car and forensics van outside Oldbury Jamia Masjid in Smethwick, England, where an 18-year-old died after a stabbing.
Police and forensic teams outside Oldbury Jamia Masjid in Smethwick, England, after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed. Photo: Birmingham Live

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed outside a mosque in England’s West Midlands during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, with police launching a murder investigation.

The violence took place while large numbers of worshippers were inside the Oldbury Jamia Masjid attending evening Taraweeh prayers. Many were unaware of the situation until emergency services arrived and the area was secured, according to media reports.

Officers were called to reports of disorder on Oldbury Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, shortly before 9 pm on Friday, February 20. On arrival, they found the teenager with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Add as a preferred source on Google

West Midlands Police later identified the victim as Zeshan Afzal, who was from Smethwick.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were also injured and taken to hospital. Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation under way

Police said the fatal attack is not currently being treated as religiously or racially aggravated, although it occurred outside a mosque during Ramadan. Officers said enquiries remain at an early stage and they are working to determine the circumstances and those involved.

MS Admissions 2026-27

A police spokesperson said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting further enquiries in the area. Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to come forward. Extra patrols will continue in the neighbourhood to reassure the public.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 3:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button