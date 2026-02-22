Teen stabbed to death outside England’s West Midlands mosque

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed outside a mosque in England’s West Midlands during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, with police launching a murder investigation.

The violence took place while large numbers of worshippers were inside the Oldbury Jamia Masjid attending evening Taraweeh prayers. Many were unaware of the situation until emergency services arrived and the area was secured, according to media reports.

Officers were called to reports of disorder on Oldbury Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, shortly before 9 pm on Friday, February 20. On arrival, they found the teenager with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police later identified the victim as Zeshan Afzal, who was from Smethwick.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were also injured and taken to hospital. Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation under way

Police said the fatal attack is not currently being treated as religiously or racially aggravated, although it occurred outside a mosque during Ramadan. Officers said enquiries remain at an early stage and they are working to determine the circumstances and those involved.

A police spokesperson said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting further enquiries in the area. Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to come forward. Extra patrols will continue in the neighbourhood to reassure the public.