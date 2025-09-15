Teen suffering from fever dies during RMP teatement in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl died in the hands of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) while undergoing treatment for fever.

Shaik Suhana was a Class 8 student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nadigudem mandal. She hailed from Suryapet.

According to her parents, Janimiya and Safiya, their daughter had been suffering from a fever for four days. She was visiting her grandmother, Munni Begum, who lives in Bethavole village in Suryapet. Suhana was being treated by a local RMP in the village.

On Monday morning, September 15, the child developed stomach pain. Her grandmother took her to the RMP, who registered saline. Suddenly, she fell unconscious.

Suhana was rushed to the Kodad Government hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

A case has been registered against the RMP and further investigations are underway.