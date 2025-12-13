Teenage girl goes missing in Hyderabad, feared kidnapped

Hyderabad: A teenage girl went missing from the Falaknuma area in Hyderabad. She is feared kidnapped from the area.

Girl missing from Vattepally, Hyderabad

The girl, identified as 13-year-old Shifa Khan, a resident of Vattepally in Falaknuma, has been missing since November 26.

According to reports, the girl left her home on November 26 for some work. However, she did not return.

After exhausting all their own efforts to find her, the girl’s family formally approached the Falaknuma police on December 1.

Kidnap case registered

The police took the matter with utmost seriousness and registered a kidnapping case.

Teams have now been deployed to trace the missing girl and ensure her safe rescue.

In an appeal to the public, the Falaknuma police have requested all citizens to come forward with any information.

Anyone with even the smallest clue regarding the whereabouts of the Hyderabad girl is urged to immediately contact the authorities.

