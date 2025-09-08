Teenager kills 2 officers in attack on Turkish police station

Turkish special forces guard a street in Izmir after a police station attack, with an ambulance in the background.
Turkish special forces secure a street in Izmir following a police station attack. Photo: AFP

Ankara: A 16-year-old masked assailant attacked a police station in western Turkiye on Monday, killing two police officers, media reports and officials said.

At least six other people were wounded, including other police officers, in the Balcova district of Izmir, Turkiye’s third-largest city.

The assailant was arrested and the motive was under investigation, Izmir chief prosecutor Ali Yeldan said at the scene.

The teenager carried out the attack just days after being released from custody, allegedly in retaliation for mistreatment at the police station, private broadcaster NTV reported.

He used a pump-action shotgun during the assault, NTV and other outlets reported.

