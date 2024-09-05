Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar on inaction over preserving 65 pc quota

Patna: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for its failure to apply pressure on the central government to include 65 per cent reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

While addressing party workers at the RJD’s office in Patna on the martyrdom day of Jagdev Prasad, Yadav expressed his frustration over the government’s inaction on this crucial issue.

Tejashwi highlighted that despite Nitish Kumar leading the NDA government in Bihar for the past eight months, he had not pushed the Centre to include quotas in the Ninth Schedule that was required to protect it from legal challenges.

“When the Grand Alliance government was initially formed, I had urged Nitish Kumar to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advocate for a nationwide caste-based census. While an all-party delegation led by Nitish Kumar met the Prime Minister, the central government ultimately rejected the proposal for a caste census just two days later, and even failed to conduct the general census in the country,” Tejashwi said.

This criticism underscores ongoing tensions between Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and Nitish Kumar’s NDA government, particularly around issues of social justice and reservations, which are key political concerns in Bihar.

The Grand Alliance government had conducted the caste-based survey in Bihar followed by reservations, expanding it up to 65 percent for OBCs (Other Backward Classes), EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes), Dalits, and tribal people.

However, he noted that BJP leaders had challenged the reservation policy in court, leading to its cancellation by the Patna High Court two months ago.

Tejashwi Yadav explained that the Grand Alliance had anticipated such legal challenges and had been demanding from the beginning that the reservation policy be placed in the Ninth Schedule to shield it from court intervention.

He accused Nitish Kumar of failing to use his position as head of the NDA government in Bihar to pressure the Union government.

“The BJP and RSS leaders have been conspiring against OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and tribal communities. On the other hand, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s inclusive approach has always promoted leaders from various castes, including Kushwaha leaders. Abhay Kushwaha, an MP representing Aurangabad, is an example of it,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav underscored that Kushwaha and Yadav communities would unite in their fight against the BJP to protect reservation and ensure a caste census across the country.

Tejashwi Yadav, during his address, highlighted that he had promised 10 lakh government jobs during the 2020 Bihar Assembly election campaign and claimed to have fulfilled half of that promise by providing 5 lakh jobs as the Deputy Chief Minister.

“CM Nitish Kumar had previously mocked the feasibility of such a promise, questioning how Tejashwi would secure the necessary funds for 10 lakh jobs but I did that,” Tejashwi said.

He also spoke about his forthcoming Yatra starting on September 10, which will focus on mobilising support among his party workers around key issues like the caste-based census and the demand for 65 per cent reservation for marginalised communities in Bihar.