Tejasswi, Karan got married secretly? Here’s why fans guess so

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love for quite some time now. The two met on Salman Khan’s show, fell in love and confirmed their relationship on national television. Their bond is only growing stronger ever since then. Fondly addresses as ‘TejRan’ by their fans and admirers, Tejasswi and Karan never fail to amaze us with their adorable chemistry.

And now, fans are waiting for their favourite couple to take their relationship to the next level.

On Friday, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were papped as they stepped out together in Bandra. The duo walked hand-in-hand and looked extremely adorable. However, what caught everyone’s attention is that the actress was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion).

How many love for #TejRan

Tell me with

Re tweet and likes ' comment..

❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️@itsmetejasswi @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/ixZTT5H7zm — Tejasswi Prakash Fan Club!! (@MOHAMME68228860) April 9, 2022

WE’RE A TEAM

Where u lack, I got u. We’ll balance eachother out.Minor setback? We’ll make major comeback.Bad days? I promise U a better night.U need support? I’ll be ur backbone.I’ll keep u motivated & at d top always.U GOT ME.I GOT US@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi #TejRan pic.twitter.com/2qBwUK9hyf — Team Happiness (@_TejRan1111_) April 9, 2022

While a section of social media users went on to wonder if the couple got married secretly, many were quick to tell that Tejasswi is in her ‘Naagin 6’ avatar and hence, spotted with the sindoor. For the unversed, Tejasswi’s character in ‘Naagin 6’ (Pratha) got married onscreen to Simba Nagpal, who is playing the role of Rishabh Gujra in the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra spoke about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. He mentioned that he feels extremely “thankful” to have Tejasswi as his companion. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us,” Karan said.

A few days ago, Karan and Tejasswi’s engagement rumours made headlines when the Lock Upp jailor was spotted leaving the actress’ house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families got toegther only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding anniversary.