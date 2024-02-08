Tejasswi Prakash flaunts expensive Dior bag worth Rs...

Mumbai: Popular actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, continues to make waves in the news, not just for her acting prowess but also for her style choices. Be it a traditional outfit or any casual attire, she makes sure to turn heads with her fashion statements and carry them effortlessly.

Recently, Tejasswi was spotted flaunting a stunning bag from the luxurious brand Dior valued at a whopping $6,400 (approximately Rs 5 lakhs), setting fashion goals for her dedicated followers.

Tejasswi, known for her ethereal charm, graced the cover of Aza magazine, dazzling fans with her elegance in a variety of outfits. Her captivating presence in the photos has sparked a social media trend.

She started her career in the television industry in 2012 and went on to showcase her versatility in various shows. However, it was her big victory in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 in 2021 that propelled her to unprecedented fame. Since then, she has maintained a strong fan following.

On the professional front, after her stint in Naagin 6, fans eagerly anticipate news about Tejasswi’s upcoming projects, curious to see where her talent will shine next.