Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s ‘wedding photo’ goes viral

Mumbai: One of the cutest couples of telly ville, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, have been inseparable ever since they made they expressed feeling for each other. The couple met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Their bond in only growing stronger with each passing day. They are addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans and admirers who are eagerly waiting for favourite couple to get married soon.

TejRan fans never leave a chance to speculate about their roka, engagement or wedding ceremonies by having a close watch on their pictures. Amid this, a very well edited picture of Karan and Tejasswi getting married is surfacing online. In the morphed photo that has took internet, we can see the couple in bridal outfits and Karan can be seen putting vermillion on Tejasswi’s head. Check out the picture.

☄️ I know it's edited!! But I love this picture ❤️#TeJran @itsmetejasswi

How beautiful they are 🤩💞

JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/Uw1Rimoaeh — Kนℓdeeթ (@Always_Kuldeep) June 19, 2022

In one of the recent interviews with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi was questioned about her marriage plans to which she replied, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.”

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. He has a Bollywood movie with Ileana D’Cruz. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand is currently making headlines for her role of serpant ‘Pratha’ in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.