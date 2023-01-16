Telangana: 1.21 crore people used TSRTC buses for Sankranthi

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation catered to 1.21 crore passenger rush during Sankranthi festival from January 11 to 14, TSRTC Managing Director, V C Sajjanar. Over a crore passengers from the state used bus services to travel across districts and back.

The TSRTC ran 3203 special buses to help the people reach their destinations and another 3000 buses were arranged to help them reach back to the city from various places, said press release from TSRTC on Monday.

“Compared to previous Sankranthi season five lakh more people travelled through the TSRTC buses. People have immense faith in the TSRTC and we should deliver our best,” said Sajjanar who held a video conference meeting with officials on Monday.

The managing director said the corporation arranged exclusive lanes for TSRTC buses at toll plaza and reduced the waiting time period and hence successfully improved its travel time.

He asked the officials to ensure people returning to the city and towns from native places don’t face problems either.