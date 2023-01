Hyderabad: A fire accident at a cement factory in Mattampally, Suryapet, took away the life of one person while two others were injured on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Managapati Saidulu, 45, a worker, and the other two injured workers have been injured identified as Sai Kumar, 24, and Saidulu, 25, were injured in the fire.

The fire broke out at 7 in the morning. The injured have been shifted to the hospital at Huzurnagar. The condition of Saidulu is reportedly serious.