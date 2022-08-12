Telangana: 10 social welfare residential school students fall sick

The exact cause of the students' illness has yet to be determined.

Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 12th August 2022 10:46 am IST
Hyderabad: Ten students from Jagtial’s Social Welfare Residential School (Girls) fell ill on Thursday. They were admitted to the Jagtial district hospital, where their condition is stable. The exact cause of the students’ illness has yet to be determined.

As per school officials, students from Classes VIII and IX competed in sports competitions as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations for Indian independence day.

After coming back from the competition, students began vomiting and developed other health problems. They were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are being treated.

