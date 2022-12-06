Telangana: 1147 assistant professor posts to be filled under MHSRB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) issued a notification to fill a total of 1147 posts of Assistant Professors under various specialties under the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Tuesday.

Jobs for assistant professorship have been made available under 34 categories.

Taking to Twitter, Telangana health and finance minister Harish Rao wrote, “It’s raining jobs in Health Medical & Family Welfare Department! Notification for 1,147 vacancies of Assistant Professors under Director of Medical Education was released by Medical Health Services Recruitment Board.”

Eligible doctors can apply online on MHSRB website from 10.30 am on December 20 to 5 pm on January 5, 2023.