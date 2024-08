Khammam: Three youngsters, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Sathupally mandal of Khammam district on Thursday, August 2, when their two-wheeler ran into a stationary truck.

The deceased have been identified as Venu, 20, Suresh, 22, and 12-year-old Sheikh Kareemullah.

CCTV footage has surfaced online showing them rashly overtaking a scooter, moments before the two-wheeler lost control and crashed into the truck. All three lost their lives on the spot.