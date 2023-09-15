Telangana: 13 jobs notified in Nalgonda govt hospital, medical college

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday notified vacancies for 13 senior faculty posts for various specialities at Government Medical College and Government General Hospital in Nalgonda.

Vacancies for the post of professors, associate professors and associate professors on a contract basis have been notified.

The professor posts will be filled in community medicine, microbiology and physiology while specialities while the associate professor posts will include Anatomy, physiology, forensic medicine and two in community medicine.

The specialities required for the post of assistant professor include physiology, microbiology, DVL (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy), TB and CD and radiology.

The final date for submission of applications to the principal’s office at the Government Medical College in Nalgonda is September 19.

However, the interviews will be conducted at the District Collector’s office in Nalgonda from 9 am to 3 pm on September 22, a press release said.

While the monthly remuneration for the post of professor will be Rs 1,95,000, the associate professor will be paid Rs 1,50,000.

Likewise, the assistant professor’s post-remuneration is set at Rs 1,25,000 per month. Online application forms can be downloaded from the website.