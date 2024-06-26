Telangana: 13-year-old found dead in hostel; cardiac arrest suspected

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel room of Sri Chaitanya School, Kompally, on Tuesday, June 25.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjuna, a 7th-grade student from Chilvera village in Medak district. He had enrolled in Class VII on June 24 and was staying at the school’s K4 Campus. According to reports, Mallikarjuna went to bed after having dinner with his fellow students but did not wake up the next morning. When hostel staff found him unresponsive on Tuesday, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that he died of cardiac arrest. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” Inspector K. Vijay Vardhan, was quoted by Deccan Chronicle.