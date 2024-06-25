Telangana: 12-year-old boy dies after neck gets entangled in swing rope

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Dage Anjanna, 7th grade student

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 10:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy died was choked to death after his neck got entangled in the rope of a swing while he was playing at Dimda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal, Asifabad, on Tuesday, June 25. 

According to reports, the victim, identified as Dage Anjanna, consciousness when the rope of the swing on which he was playing got tangled around his neck and tightened. His sister, who was playing along with him, noticed the incident and raised an alarm. 

Residents nearby promptly rushed him to the hospital, but he tragically passed away before reaching the medical facility.

