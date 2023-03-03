Telangana: 137 poll booths ready for Teachers’ constituency elections

Hyderabad: A total of 137 polling stations have been set up with elaborate arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Teachers Constituency MLC elections.

The polling will be held on March 13 followed by the counting of votes till March 16.

The Hyderabad District Election Authority has appointed twelve flying squads consisting of a GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) official, police personnel, and a videographer.

In addition to the above, a static surveillance team (comprising a state government official along with three or four police personnel) for checking violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and complaints related to it will be deployed at checkposts and at strategic locations.

The team will report to the director of GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) who is the nodal officer for MCC.

“There will be three or more flying squads in each assembly segment,” said an official from Hyderabad District Election Authority.

A total of 29,720 people (15,472 male and 14,246 female) have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency elections in eight districts.